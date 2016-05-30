|
|India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, Delhi next month
After the auditions held at Gurgaon, the India Kids Fashion Week (IKFW)
is getting ready for its 2016 mega shows in Mumbai and Delhi next month.
It will be held from June 3 to 5, 2016 at the Phoenix Market City, Mumbai and
from June 17 to 19, 2016 at The Ambience Mall, Gurgaon. The selections for kids
for the event were held in Delhi on May 14-15, 2016 at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon.
Kids between 4 to 14 years of age participated.
|(More)
|Reliance Retail enters e-commerce market in fashion business through ajio.com
MUMBAI: Reliance Retail is entering e-commerce market in fashion and lifestyle
through ajio.com. Its main rivals will be global firms like Amazon and Flipkart. The chief executive of its e-commerce section, Sanjay Mehra, said at the launching event on Saturday that the company will initially make deliveries at 15,000
pincodes immediately in a couple of months. There are about 40,000 pincodes in
the country.
|(More)
|
Fashion & Lifestyle
|
Yoga & Asanas
|
Fairs, Festivals & Melas
|
Religion & Cult
|
Pilgrimage
|
Art & Culture
|
History, Legends & Mythology
|
Ayurveda
|
Free Ayurveda Consultation
|
|
|Tatas launch double-benefit e-commerce portal
|
May 27, 2016
The Tata Group has entered the e-commerce business with the launch of its 'CLiQ' portal where the customers have the option to either get goods delivered at their homes or pick them up from the stores.
They have given the double-benefit venture a funny name, manifesting a struggle
they are undergoing for quite some time now in finding suitable names for their
new brands. The current one is 'phygital.'! A hybrid of 'physical' and 'digital'.
The clean, dedicated, age-old conglomerate, starting from steel to reach every
Indian household with its Kerala-flavoured Tata salt, is looking to a bright digital
future ahead even as the India e-tail is catching up with the western model of
moving the whole marketplace all over to the online.
|(Contd ...)
|
|
|
Ayurveda Consultation for Chronic Diseases like Spondylitis, Arthritis and other Lifestyle illnesses
|
Travel Destinations in India: How to Reach, Where to Stay, What to Eat
|
Embassies & Consulates in Delhi
|
|
|
TRAVEL NEWS
|Another round of severe heat wave to scorch north, western India
| The Met has warned the severe form of heat wave that tormented Delhi and central, northern and western parts of the country mid-May and on will return in the coming few days after the current rain.
|Diplomats threaten boycott of Africa Day
|The African diplomats in New Delhi, in protest against attacks on Africans in India like the Congolese' murder last week, have threatened to boycott India's Africa Day
celebrations even as Sushma Swaraj said India will ensure the safety of Africans.
|
|
|
|
Another Indian woman worker dies of alleged torture in Saudi
| Yet another helpless Indian woman having had to go to Saudi Arabia in search of work as maid servant has reportedly died of physical and mental torture
by her employer, it has been alleged. However, the Indian Foreign Ministry has
said after an inquiry that she died of natural causes.
|
|
|
Sinabung volcano in Indonesia erupts, spews lava: 7 killed
| Mount Sinabung volcano of Indonesia erupted on Saturday killing seven
farmers who had breached the security limits and were working in the exclusion
zone of 3-4 km radius, in the afternoon. They could not outrun the sudden
pyroclastic flow.
|
|
Travel Destinations
|
RAJASTHAN
Jaipur, Udaipur, Mount Abu, Ajmer, Pushkar, Bharatpur, Jaisalmer, Ranthambore, Sariska |
SIKKIM
Nathula Pass, Tsomgo Lake, Baba Mandir, Khangchendzonga
(Best time: March-May) |
KERALA
Thiruvananthapuram, Kovalam, Kumarakom, Sabarimala, Thekkady, Munnar, Kochi(Cochin), Muziris
|
KASHMIR
Vaishno Devi temple, Dal lake, Shalimar Gardens, Hazratbal, Sankaracharya temple, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Indus river, Amarnath temple |
DELHI
Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Asoka pillar, Humayun's tomb, India Gate, Qutab Minar |
HIMACHAL
Shimla, Kangra, Jwalamukhi, Dharamshala, Kullu, Manali, Rohtang Pass
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PUDUCHERRY (PONDICHERRY)
Promenade Beach, Paradise Beach, Auroville Beach, Serenity Beach, Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Church of the Capuchins, Manakula Vinayagar Temple, Thirukaameeswarar Temple (Periya Koil), Aurobindo Ashram, Auroville, French War Memorial, Romain Rolland Library, Governor's Palace, Bharati Park (Government Park), Light House, Chunnambar Beach, Backwater Resort
|
KARNATAKA
Bangalore (Bengaluru), Whitefield, Mysore, Cauvery, Bagalkot, Halebeedu, Mangalore
|
Travel Info Helpline
|
|
|Movies showing at ... Theatres
|Language
|Titles
|City
|Review/*ing
|English
|The Magnificent Seven; Bridget Jones's Baby; Storks
|New Delhi
|Hindi
|MS Dhoni: The Untold Story; Mika Zaildar (Punjabi
|New Delhi
|
Recently Released Movies
|
|Weather (Temp:Weekly Average) Details
|City
|Max
|Min
|Rain
| New Delhi
|35.1
|23.0
|NIL
| Mumbai
|31.7
|23.4
|NIL
| Chennai
|36.9
|28.2
|NIL
| Kolkata
|31,4
|26.6
|NIL
|
|
Neighbours
Calling
Bhutan
Nepal
Malaysia
Dubai
Visit Indian Travel Sites
Goa,
Kerala,
Tamil Nadu,
Andhra Pradesh,
Delhi,
Rajasthan,
Uttar Pradesh,
Himachal Pradesh,
Assam,
Sikkim,
Karnataka,
Madhya Pradesh,
Jammu & Kashmir
Gujarat
Puducherry