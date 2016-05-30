Custom Search

Travel Destinations in India: How to Reach, Where to Stay, What to Eat

TRAVEL NEWS Another round of severe heat wave to scorch north, western India The Met has warned the severe form of heat wave that tormented Delhi and central, northern and western parts of the country mid-May and on will return in the coming few days after the current rain. Diplomats threaten boycott of Africa Day The African diplomats in New Delhi, in protest against attacks on Africans in India like the Congolese' murder last week, have threatened to boycott India's Africa Day celebrations even as Sushma Swaraj said India will ensure the safety of Africans.

Another Indian woman worker dies of alleged torture in Saudi Yet another helpless Indian woman having had to go to Saudi Arabia in search of work as maid servant has reportedly died of physical and mental torture by her employer, it has been alleged. However, the Indian Foreign Ministry has said after an inquiry that she died of natural causes. Lionsgate and Fox coming to Dubai: Go down with the Titanic in theme park! Unlimited excitement will be on offer in Dubai as Lionsgate Entertainment and The 20th Century Fox are building theme parks to provide the audience an illusion of experiences of timeless horror of the Titanic disaster and the death and rebellion of the dystopia.