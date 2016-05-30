SPOT News:   Low-cost airlines Spicejet, Indigo, AirAsia offer heavy discount for lean season - IndiaTravelTimes   [Estd: 1998]
India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, Delhi next month

  After the auditions held at Gurgaon, the India Kids Fashion Week (IKFW) is getting ready for its 2016 mega shows in Mumbai and Delhi next month. It will be held from June 3 to 5, 2016 at the Phoenix Market City, Mumbai and from June 17 to 19, 2016 at The Ambience Mall, Gurgaon. The selections for kids for the event were held in Delhi on May 14-15, 2016 at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon. Kids between 4 to 14 years of age participated.

Reliance Retail enters e-commerce market in fashion business through ajio.com

  MUMBAI: Reliance Retail is entering e-commerce market in fashion and lifestyle through ajio.com. Its main rivals will be global firms like Amazon and Flipkart. The chief executive of its e-commerce section, Sanjay Mehra, said at the launching event on Saturday that the company will initially make deliveries at 15,000 pincodes immediately in a couple of months. There are about 40,000 pincodes in the country.

A Window On India
Kailash Manasarovar rescue ops hampered, 150 pilgrims evacuated
May 30, 2016
The MEA has said 150 Kailash Manasarovar pilgrims caught in bad weather have been evacuated. Around 500 yatris were stranded on Sunday in Hilsa and Simikot. Further rescue operations were being hampered by inclement weather on Monday. (SEE: Two routes to Kailash Manasarovar)

Tatas launch double-benefit e-commerce portal
May 27, 2016
The Tata Group has entered the e-commerce business with the launch of its 'CLiQ' portal where the customers have the option to either get goods delivered at their homes or pick them up from the stores. They have given the double-benefit venture a funny name, manifesting a struggle they are undergoing for quite some time now in finding suitable names for their new brands. The current one is 'phygital.'! A hybrid of 'physical' and 'digital'.

The clean, dedicated, age-old conglomerate, starting from steel to reach every Indian household with its Kerala-flavoured Tata salt, is looking to a bright digital future ahead even as the India e-tail is catching up with the western model of moving the whole marketplace all over to the online.

Terrorist who shot 9 at Munich mall not of ISIS
Adopt plain packaging to curb tobacco consumption: WHO
TRAVEL NEWS
Another round of severe heat wave to scorch north, western India
The Met has warned the severe form of heat wave that tormented Delhi and central, northern and western parts of the country mid-May and on will return in the coming few days after the current rain.
Diplomats threaten boycott of Africa Day
The African diplomats in New Delhi, in protest against attacks on Africans in India like the Congolese' murder last week, have threatened to boycott India's Africa Day celebrations even as Sushma Swaraj said India will ensure the safety of Africans.
Gadkari inaugurates 20 IT-enabled buses under Nirbhaya scheme
Dutch, Australian climbers die after scaling Mount Everest
Trudeau apologises for Komagata Maru incident in House of Commons
Another Indian woman worker dies of alleged torture in Saudi
Yet another helpless Indian woman having had to go to Saudi Arabia in search of work as maid servant has reportedly died of physical and mental torture by her employer, it has been alleged. However, the Indian Foreign Ministry has said after an inquiry that she died of natural causes.
Lionsgate and Fox coming to Dubai: Go down with the Titanic in theme park!
Unlimited excitement will be on offer in Dubai as Lionsgate Entertainment and The 20th Century Fox are building theme parks to provide the audience an illusion of experiences of timeless horror of the Titanic disaster and the death and rebellion of the dystopia.
Sinabung volcano in Indonesia erupts, spews lava: 7 killed
Mount Sinabung volcano of Indonesia erupted on Saturday killing seven farmers who had breached the security limits and were working in the exclusion zone of 3-4 km radius, in the afternoon. They could not outrun the sudden pyroclastic flow.
79 foreigners detained in anti-immigration operation in Malaysia
In an anti-immigration operation, 79 foreigners and seven locals have been arrested in Malaysia's Langkawi. The detained included six Thai women at a massage parlour working without a permit.

Travel Destinations
RAJASTHAN
Jaipur, Udaipur, Mount Abu, Ajmer, Pushkar, Bharatpur, Jaisalmer, Ranthambore, Sariska
SIKKIM
Nathula Pass, Tsomgo Lake, Baba Mandir, Khangchendzonga
(Best time: March-May)
KERALA
Thiruvananthapuram, Kovalam, Kumarakom, Sabarimala, Thekkady, Munnar, Kochi(Cochin), Muziris
KASHMIR
Vaishno Devi temple, Dal lake, Shalimar Gardens, Hazratbal, Sankaracharya temple, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Indus river, Amarnath temple
DELHI
Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Asoka pillar, Humayun's tomb, India Gate, Qutab Minar
HIMACHAL
Shimla, Kangra, Jwalamukhi, Dharamshala, Kullu, Manali, Rohtang Pass


PUDUCHERRY (PONDICHERRY)
Promenade Beach, Paradise Beach, Auroville Beach, Serenity Beach, Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Church of the Capuchins, Manakula Vinayagar Temple, Thirukaameeswarar Temple (Periya Koil), Aurobindo Ashram, Auroville, French War Memorial, Romain Rolland Library, Governor's Palace, Bharati Park (Government Park), Light House, Chunnambar Beach, Backwater Resort
KARNATAKA
Bangalore (Bengaluru), Whitefield, Mysore, Cauvery, Bagalkot, Halebeedu, Mangalore
